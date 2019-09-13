|
Jane R. Rymer
Ridgewood - Jane R. Rymer of Ridgewood, 91, died at home, surrounded by family and loved ones on September 5, 2019. Jane was born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. She graduated from St. Mary's High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree from the College of Misericordia in Scranton, PA and a Master's degree from Kean University, Union, NJ.
In 1954 she married Leo P. Rymer, also of Paterson, and they settled in Ridgewood to raise a family. Jane and Leo Rymer were married for 52 years.
Jane had a 25- year teaching career in the Ridgewood Public School system. She was a special education and 4th grade teacher at Willard Elementary School. Her students loved her caring ways, and many stayed in touch with Jane throughout her life.
Jane was active in many Ridgewood civic projects. She served on the Kasschau Memorial Shell Committee and on Project Pride, a program dedicated to beautifying downtown Ridgewood. Jane loved to travel and discover new places. Her favorite vacation destination was Paris, France, which she visited many times. She also loved New York City and shared her passion for Broadway Theatre with many people.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Leo, and son, Paul. She is survived by three children, John (of Bodega Bay, CA), Agnes (of Lambertville, NJ), and Matt (of Garland, TX), five grandchildren, one great grandchild and her loving companion Robert Marshall.
A service celebrating Jane's life will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Ridgewood on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Hospice c/o Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450, or The Meghan Rose Bradley Foundation, 6 Preston Drive, Branchburg, N.J. 08876; meghanrosebradleyfoundation.org.