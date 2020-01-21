|
Jane (nee Brown) Sullivan
Paramus - Jane (nee Brown) Sullivan, 84, a 58 year resident of Paramus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Jane was raised in New York City by her parents the late Grace (Abblett) and William Brown.
Cherished wife of 49 years to the late Cornelius Sullivan (2004). Beloved mother of Linda Savastano, Carol Maul and her husband Carl, Michael, Stephen, Richard and the late Robert Sullivan (1991). Treasured grandmother of Victoria, Alexandra and Hayden. Dear sister of Barbara Barfield and sister-in-law Mary Linley.
Family will receive friends for public visiting on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
Funeral Service will be held privately.
