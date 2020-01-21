Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Brown) Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane (Brown) Sullivan Obituary
Jane (nee Brown) Sullivan

Paramus - Jane (nee Brown) Sullivan, 84, a 58 year resident of Paramus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Jane was raised in New York City by her parents the late Grace (Abblett) and William Brown.

Cherished wife of 49 years to the late Cornelius Sullivan (2004). Beloved mother of Linda Savastano, Carol Maul and her husband Carl, Michael, Stephen, Richard and the late Robert Sullivan (1991). Treasured grandmother of Victoria, Alexandra and Hayden. Dear sister of Barbara Barfield and sister-in-law Mary Linley.

Family will receive friends for public visiting on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

Funeral Service will be held privately.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -