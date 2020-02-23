Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
149 South Pine Creek Road
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Banta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane V. Banta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane V. Banta Obituary
Jane V. Banta

Fairfield, CT - Jane V. Banta, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Robert Edmond Banta, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Mulvaney, she had been a Fairfield resident since 2008 and formerly Hillsdale, NJ and Mills River, NC. She was an active long-time member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes, St. Thomas Moore Council 2188 in Westwood, NJ. Jane devoted countless hours as a volunteer at her children's schools. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who delighted in time spent with her large family. She will be dearly missed by her six beloved children: Patricia Faltermeier of Snohomish, WA, Susan Lee and her husband Robert of Fairfield, Denise Gannon and her husband James of Cheshire, Robert Banta, II and his wife Marisol of Hillsdale, NJ, Walter Banta and his wife Kathryn of Reading, PA and Christine Gillooly and her husband Dennis of North Haven; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Marr, three brothers, Walter Mulvaney, Raymond Mulvaney and Lewis Mulvaney (Sylvia), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan McDonald and her sisters, Patricia Wallach and Ellen Hand. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -