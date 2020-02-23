|
Jane V. Banta
Fairfield, CT - Jane V. Banta, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Robert Edmond Banta, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Mulvaney, she had been a Fairfield resident since 2008 and formerly Hillsdale, NJ and Mills River, NC. She was an active long-time member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes, St. Thomas Moore Council 2188 in Westwood, NJ. Jane devoted countless hours as a volunteer at her children's schools. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who delighted in time spent with her large family. She will be dearly missed by her six beloved children: Patricia Faltermeier of Snohomish, WA, Susan Lee and her husband Robert of Fairfield, Denise Gannon and her husband James of Cheshire, Robert Banta, II and his wife Marisol of Hillsdale, NJ, Walter Banta and his wife Kathryn of Reading, PA and Christine Gillooly and her husband Dennis of North Haven; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Marr, three brothers, Walter Mulvaney, Raymond Mulvaney and Lewis Mulvaney (Sylvia), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan McDonald and her sisters, Patricia Wallach and Ellen Hand. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com