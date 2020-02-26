|
|
Jane V. Engel
Ho-Ho-Kus - Jane Virginia Coe Engel, a dog lover and wildlife enthusiast who globe-trotted long before adventure travel became popular, died on Monday, Feb. 24, after a brief illness. She was 87.
Born Aug. 25, 1932 to Livingston and Gwendolyn Johnston Coe, Jane Coe grew up in River Edge, N.J., loving sports and drama. At Hackensack High School, Jane met Bob Engel, a football and baseball player who became the great love of her life. They married in 1953 and lived in Corning, NY, Houston, Hackensack, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ, and finally Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, with their children Jennifer, Janie (deceased), Rob and Elizabeth.
While she remained rooted in New Jersey, Jane loved adventure and spent her adult life exploring the world and its treasures: she tented in Africa, rode elephants in India, trekked around Egypt on camelback, dined in Lebanon during its civil war, walked Normandy's beaches, noshed on Japanese sushi, observed penguins in Antarctica, inspected old land turtles in the Galapagos, boated in Venice, and marveled at Prague's treasures. She and her family also spent several years living in London and had an apartment in Manhattan. But Jane's home in the woods of Ho-Ho-Kus was always the center of her universe.
Jane's greatest passion, however, was animals, especially dogs. Her beloved canines included a golden retriever (Orphan Annie), three black Labrador retrievers (Cinderella, Daisy and Hey Babe), four Scottish terriers (Bonnie, Lilly, Brucie, and Fiona) two yellow Labradors (Valerie and Gladys).
Jane put her passion to work. She volunteered as a docent at New York City's Central Park Zoo, the Bronx Zoo, and the Museum of Natural History and served on the board of the Museum of the Dog and as a supporter for The Seeing Eye guide dog school in Morristown, NJ. Two favorite annual events that she loved sharing with children and grandchildren were The Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden and the Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.
Jane was also an avid theatre-goer, an enthusiasm sparked by her uncle, Washington Post drama critic Richard L. Coe, who took his niece to countless Broadway openings, cabarets and awards events, then to late-night haunts where actors and directors rolled in to talk shop.
For Jane, favorite family gathering spots included her Ho-Ho-Kus home, Bermuda and the New Jersey Shore, where dinners of lobster, steamers, Jersey corn-on-the-cob, and Jersey tomatoes lasted late into the evening. Even after Bob Engel died in 1993, Jane gathered her family for trips and outings, reminding them to support each other and "help the other fellow.' Tough yet kind, steely yet sentimental, earnest with a wicked wit, Jane embodied Shakespeare's line from A Midsummer Night's Dream: "Though she be but little, she is fierce.'
Jane leaves children Jennifer Engel Young (Larry), Robert Andrew Engel (Mary), and Elizabeth Hunter Engel; grandchildren Jack Engel Young (deceased), Robert Lawrence Young, Robert Wellford Tabor Engel, Margaret Currie Tabor Engel, Owen Livingston Tabor Engel, and Andrew Hunter Tabor Engel; brother Robert L. Coe (Mary Ann Dwyer), sister-in-law Barbara Coe, and many dear friends who made her life so full.
Jane Engel's life will be celebrated in a private family service, with a larger gathering held later this spring. Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to The Seeing Eye, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960, or Valley Hospital FOUNDATION, at 223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please write "JANE ENGEL MEMORIAL" in the memo line. www.vanemburgh.com