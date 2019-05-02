|
Jane Vilmar
Ramsey - Jane Vilmar of Ramsey, NJ formerly of Mahwah and Ridgewood. On Wednesday, April 17 Jane rejoined all her beloved dogs in heaven after 90 adventurous years on earth. She is predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Frederick Vilmar and her brother Donald. Surviving is her sister, Sally Shawley of Orofino, ID. Although handicapped by a hip injury at an early age, Jane led a full and trendsetting life. She was fearless as a young woman despite her disadvantage and traveled across country by herself to visit her sister, traveled internationally to dog shows with her German Shepherds and worked as a reporter for the Ridgewood News, even writing her own weekly dog related column. Jane had a love of all dogs but especially German Shepherds. As a young woman she groomed the poodles owned by actress Helen Hayes in Nyack, NY. Jane loved training her dogs in obedience and won many medals both in the U.S. and internationally. She always had a dog at her side. Jane also loved photography and could be counted on to take pictures at parties, dog shows, holidays and events. She has had many photos printed in the newspapers. Jane worked in many fields and many places but most notably for the Ridgewood News, the Township of Mahwah and the Ramsey Building Department where she was a staple at the front desk for more than 30 years. Not only did Jane have her certification as a construction official, she was a founding member of the Bergen/Passaic Technical Assistants Association, the first such organization in the state. A longtime member of the Women's Club of Ramsey, as historian and publicity chair, Jane compiled a scrapbook of articles and photos documenting the Club's activities for many years. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Services and interment will be private, however, anyone wishing to honor Jane's life and memory should make a donation to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps, 41 S. Island Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.