Jane Wagner Erdman
Alachua, FL - Jane Wagner Erdman of Alachua, FL, formerly of Pinehurst, NC, Bloomington, IN and Wayne, NJ, passed away on March 2, 2020.
Born to the late Richard and Margaret (King) White on September 20, 1926, in Queens, NY, she was predeceased by her first husband, Felix Wagner (deceased 1971) and second husband, Albert Erdman (deceased 1998), her sister, Peggy Cosgrove, and brother, Richard White.
She graduated from Adelphi University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and William Paterson University with a Master's Degree in Social Work. A Registered Nurse (RN), she was employed by the Visiting Nurse Service, New York City, NY, and, later, by the Wayne Township Board of Education, Wayne, NJ, as a school nurse. After completing her graduate degree she became a social worker within the Wayne Public School District. She was past president of the New Jersey State School Nurses Association and the Passaic County School Nurses Association.
Jane is survived by her sons, Paul Wagner (Meeghan) of Wayne, NJ, and Richard Wagner (Anne) of Bloomington, IN; grandchildren Daniel (Katy), John (Melissa), Michael (Lauren), Elizabeth, Patrick, William, John, Emily, Beatrice, and Isabelle (Justin), and; great granddaughters, Lily and Dylan. Jane had a very deep faith in God. She was kind, caring and compassionate - she loved to sing. She will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Wayne, NJ. Jane will be buried in Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ