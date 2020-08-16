Janemary S. Belsole, Esq.
Califon - Janemary S. Belsole, Esq., was granted her angel wings, unexpectedly, on August 13, 2020 at her home in Califon, NJ. She joyfully reunited with her parents Louis and Catherine Sedlatschek, brothers Louis and John, and brother-in-law Jack Rittgers.
Janemary was a graduate of Catholic University of America and Seton Hall University School of Law. Her love for the law earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues. She was a persuasive debater, an engaging and inquisitive conversationalist, and a brilliant lawyer for more than three decades. Her love of the law earned her the respect and admiration in the County of Morris Prosecutor's Office where she previously served as an Assistant Prosecutor. She had been a partner in the Law Firm of McElroy, Deutsch & Mulvaney and also Head of Litigation for ADT. Most currently she was In House Counsel in charge of litigation for Suburban Propane, L.P. in Whippany, NJ.
Janemary had a passion for photography which won her many accolades. She loved to travel, adding to her collection of treasures along the way.
She generously shared her gifts with not only her family but also with her church, her community, and those in need where her contributions left a lasting impression on all those she touched.
Janemary leaves to cherish her most precious and loving memories to spouse, Donald R. Belsole, Esq., Sister Joan Rittgers (Jack, 2020) and family: Jeffrey (Mirela) Domi, Mark, Nikola (Dean), and Liliana, Niko (Amber) and Avery. Jess (Laurie) Kevin and Brittany Raymond, and Jodi (Sean) Reilly.
Brother Bob (Edie) Sedlatschek and family: Robert (Amy) Bobby, Taylor and Shelby. Richard (Michelle) Rebecca, Jennifer and Tyler. Michael (Laura) Cody (fiancée Tara) and Kristen. Marybeth (Michael) Horan, Michael, Brendan and Connor. Laura (Dan) Lejeune, Catherine and Luke. Guadalupe Jane Sedlatschek.
Janemary also leaves behind her "wonderdog" Jake, who loved her so much.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ, on Tuesday, August 18th from 4-8PM. All are invited to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 19th at 10:30AM. Procession following for a mass of Christian burial to be offered at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ at 11:30AM. Interment following at St. Luke's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Operation Chillout, P.O. Box 353, Long Valley, NJ 07853, (operationchillout.org
).
Please adhere to NJ State COVID laws regarding masks and church attendance.