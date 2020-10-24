Janet A. Faherty
Hasbrouck Heights - Janet A. Faherty of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Weehawken made the peaceful decision to rekindle an old love affair with her husband Pinky (George, Jr.) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Apparently, she concluded that no husband should wait more than seven years for his wife to be ready, especially after more than sixty years of marriage. The two were high school sweethearts at Holy Family High School in Union City, he the basketball and baseball star, and she, the head cheerleader. Janet was an athlete herself; she also played basketball, and mixed it up well enough to be nicknamed "Socko" by her father. The two married soon after high school, and during a stint in the Air Force by Pinky, the cleverly named "Little Pinky" (George III) debuted in Rome (NY) in 1954.
Janet was an active parishioner at two Catholic parishes. The first was her childhood parish, Holy Family in Union City, where she was baptized and married. For twenty years, she portrayed the Blessed Virgin Mary in The Passion Play, Holy Family's Lenten adaptation of Germany's Oberammergau. After moving to Hasbrouck Heights sixty years ago, Janet was engaged in a numerous activities in Corpus Christi Church and school, most notably the Rosary Society.
Janet was devoted to her family, and especially, to her son. She attended every game, grimaced at every strikeout, and winced each time he was tackled. She exalted in every triumph too, none more so than at his wedding to Denise. In between she was den mother, lunchroom monitor, teacher, and unofficial coach. In high school, she chauffeured Junior to and from Jersey City, ferrying enough local kids to begin an industry, and inadvertently, provided the opportunity for him to meet Denise. She also had a successful career at The New York Telephone Company (Verizon) where she kept the Yellow Pages accurate and timely. In her retirement, she worked as a kindergarten teacher's aide at St. Clare's School in Clifton, from which she derived much joy.
Like her husband, Janet was beloved by her extended family. As the oldest sibling in her family and a proud "Leo", she kept the pride close and protected. Kind, generous, and caring, Janet worked hard to provide a shoulder to lean on, or to cry upon. In both, she was supportive, and uncritical.
Denise and Pinky, along with Janet's siblings John Cosgrove and wife Joy of Lakewood, Lois Kelly of Paramus, Arlene Mulhern and husband, Richard of Emerson, and sister-in-law Joyce Desmond of Monroe as well as many nieces and nephews join in wishing Janet a warm reunion with her husband, Pinky, her parents, John and Ann Cosgrove, her in-laws, George and Catherine Faherty, sister, Diane Drago, sister-in-law, Geraldine Connolly, and brothers-in-law, George Kelly, Gerald Drago, and James Desmond. May God hold them each in the palm of His hand.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, October 27th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Monday, October 26th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the National MS Society. As COVID is still a threat to us all, the family understands many who wish to pay respects may not be able to do so. Please exercise caution in your decision making. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com