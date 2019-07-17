|
|
Janet Carullo
Toms River - Janet Carullo (nee Rose) 60, of Toms River formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Jersey City. Janet was co-owner of Sunny's Wholesale Florist in Wood-Ridge. Beloved wife of James Carullo. Devoted mother of Anthony Carullo and his wife Amanda, James Carullo and his wife Kimberly and Michele Hogan and her husband Chris. Loving daughter of Margaret Rose and the late James Billy Rose. Dear sister of the late Joseph and James Rose. Loving grandmother of Gianna, James, Anthony and Christopher. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, July 20th at 10 AM. (All to meet at church). Entombment following at Garden of Memories, Township of Washington. Visitation Friday, July 19th from 4-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com