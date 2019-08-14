|
Janet DeCarlo
St. Petersburg Beach, FL - DeCarlo, Janet: age 80, of St. Petersburg Beach, FL, Went to eternal peace on August 9, 2019. She was born in Union City, NJ and was a strong-willed housewife and mother of 3 boys. Janet is best known for her over the top spirited debates with family & friends and was never shy about giving her opinion. Beloved wife of the late Fiorvante "Fred" DeCarlo. Janet is survived by her three sons Anthony, Fred Jr. and Darren. Sister Lynn Russo and niece Niki. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Samantha, and Brian. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C Church in Palisades Park at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Joeys Fund Car Show https://joeyscharityfund.org/ . For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com