Janet E. Morrow
Closter - Janet E. Morrow née (Nelson), of Closter, 83, passed away December 30, 2019. Janet worked in customer service for PSE&G for 41 years. She was a member of Closter Improvement Commission, the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 11, Closter Senior Citizens Club, Republican County Committee, Republican Organization of Closter. Predeceased by her beloved husband William. She is survived by her devoted sons, Keven and Dwight and his wife Barbara. Cherished grandchildren, Doug and Daniel. Loving sister Judy Fox and her husband Bob and brother Steve. Cherished nephews, James and Eric. Entombment with funeral service will be 10 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at G. Washington Mem. Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Janet may be made to . ()