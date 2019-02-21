|
|
Janet Farnan
Allendale - Janet Farnan (nee Doughty), 86, of Allendale peacefully passed away February 16, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1932 in Summit, NJ. After raising her children in Upper Saddle River, Janet resided in Ridgewood, where she was an active member of Ridgewood United Methodist Church and the Ridgewood Seniors. The last six years she was a resident at Allendale Community for Senior Living. She received a B.S. in Art from Skidmore College and was a bookkeeper for Morris Struhl in Allendale and Ingersoll Rand in Woodcliff Lake. Janet was the beloved mother of Karen Carey (Michael Carey), Chris Wilde, Bill Farnan (Julie Farnan), and Peter Farnan (predeceased her 1982), and the devoted grandmother to Mike, Maggie and Pete; Eben, Tyler and Ryan; and Megan, Rachel and Liam. In addition she was a loving great grandmother to Keeva, Tripp, Lucy, Jack, and Carys. A memorial service celebrating a life well lived will be held in the spring. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.