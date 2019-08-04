|
Janet Gnecco
Cliffside Park - Janet Gnecco, a long time resident of Cliffside Park, NJ and more recently Park Ridge, NJ, passed away July 26. Janet was born in 1928 and grew up in Hoboken, NJ. Following her schooling, she went on to become the assistant to the president of the Duro Test Company.
Janet's husband, Harold, a WWII US Navy veteran, predeceased her as well as a sister, Audrey Mahon, of Park Ridge. She is survived by a brother, Donald Genaro of Haworth, two nieces and two nephews.
Janet's avocation over decades was fine art, most notably works depicting
animals and wild life. Her work was displayed in various venues including in NYC, Abercrombe & Fitch, Crossroads of Sport and Sportsman's Edge plus numerous galleries throughout New Jersey.
She was an extremely talented woman and lead a productive life, giving boundless love to family and friends. She will be missed by many. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Park Ridge, NJ.