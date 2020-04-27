|
|
Janet Helen (Sherwin) Cassel
Janet Helen (Sherwin) Cassel, 85, formerly of Riverdale, NJ, was called home to God on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
From the day of her birth, she was the light of many, many lives, a sweet, beautiful, spiritual soul whose positivity was a daily inspiration to all who knew her. Janet was born in Bennington, Vermont and raised in Hoosick Falls, New York. Growing up she loved spending summers on her grandparents' farm in Arlington, Vermont. In the winter, she loved to ice skate and her friends called her "Brooklyn" because she was such a big Dodgers fan.
While finishing her nursing degree at the College of Saint Rose, Janet felt a call to a religious vocation and upon graduation, entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, taking her vows in 1963. She served faithfully for more than a decade while continuing her work as a nurse. In 1976, she cared for a patient who would become the love of her life. With permission, she left the convent and married Raymond J. Cassel. They spent 25 joy-filled years together, welcoming son Christopher in 1977. During that time, Janet continued her lifelong call to service, working as a registered nurse at various facilities including the Pequannock Health Department, Emerald Healthcare, Chilton Memorial Hospital and the Christian Health Care Center.
After retiring from nursing, she volunteered as a school nurse at Our Lady of Consolation School in Wayne, which led to a full-time position as the school secretary for several years. She also volunteered with the Riverdale Friends of the Library and as a Eucharistic minister at Llanfair House. In recent years, Janet was a loving grandmother and cheerleader to Donovan and Sienna, and a cherished guide in all of life's challenges to her son and her daughter-in-law, Rosa.
In 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and the following year with Alzheimer's. On both fronts she fought bravely, always with dignity, patience and faith. In these last years, her true character was more evident and inspiring than ever.
Janet is survived by Chris, Rosa, Donovan and Sienna, along with many beloved Sherwin cousins and Cassel in-laws. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Raymond (who also died on Easter Monday, in 2002),her brother Bill and her parents, William and Mary (Natter) Sherwin.
She is to be interred with her husband at Gate of Heaven cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , the or Catholic Charities in her name.