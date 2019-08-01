Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
East Lawn Cemetery
255 Main Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Wood-Ridge - Kaczmarek, Janet, 80 of Wood-Ridge formerly of Rutherford on 7/31/2019 Beloved mother of Robert, David and John Kaczmarek. Caring grandmother of 4 and dear sister to Dorothy Pinchak, Barbara Thorton and Harry Quigley. Janet was a bookkeeper for Tube Lighting Co. in Moonachie before retiring in 2004. Graveside Service will be held Friday 1PM at East Lawn Cemetery 255 Main Ave. Clifton, NJ Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kohler Funeral Home, Wood-Ridge (201) 438-7777
