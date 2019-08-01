|
|
Janet Kaczmarek
Wood-Ridge - Kaczmarek, Janet, 80 of Wood-Ridge formerly of Rutherford on 7/31/2019 Beloved mother of Robert, David and John Kaczmarek. Caring grandmother of 4 and dear sister to Dorothy Pinchak, Barbara Thorton and Harry Quigley. Janet was a bookkeeper for Tube Lighting Co. in Moonachie before retiring in 2004. Graveside Service will be held Friday 1PM at East Lawn Cemetery 255 Main Ave. Clifton, NJ Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kohler Funeral Home, Wood-Ridge (201) 438-7777