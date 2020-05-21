Janet Karwan
Janet Karwan

Janet Karwan, (Messenbrink) 90, passed away at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Maywood, NJ, Janet resided in Clifton, NJ for most of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker for most of her life. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Casey F. Karwan (1989). Janet is survived by her daughter Gail Hitchuk, her grandson Brian Hitchuk and his wife, Adriana, her sister-in-law Jean Karwan and her caregiver Yvette Wright.

Arrangements for cremation are through Shook Funeral Home in Clifton, NJ. Due to current social distancing mandates, a memorial service and celebration of Janet's life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the "Friends of the Shelter, Inc." P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015 would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
