Ringoes - Janet Koningswood entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 96. Born in Wyckoff, NJ, she moved to Midland Park, NJ at the age of 2 and remained a 80 year resident until 2004 when she and her beloved husband, John, moved to Ringoes, NJ. Janet graduated from the Midland Park School system and the Ridgewood Secretarial School in Ridgewood, NJ. She worked as a Secretary in the office of Black Millwork in Midland Park until her marriage to John in 1946. Janet was a member of the Faith Reformed Church in Midland Park where she was a former Sunday School teacher, Pioneer Girls leader and her and John were leaders of the senior group the Cresters. While residing in Ringoes, she attended the Larison's Corner Presbyterian Church. Janet is predeceased by her husband John of 59 years who passed away in 2005. She is survived by her three loving children: Bruce Koningswood; Roxanne Kloos; Cindy, her husband Paul Aubry and four grandchildren: Allison, her husband Eric; Jesse, Amanda, her fiancée Alan and Daniel; two great grandchildren: Audrey and Emilia; brother Henry Van De Veen and his wife Patricia. Janet is also survived my many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Hunterdon Hospice, 2100 Wescott Drive, Flemington, NJ 08822.