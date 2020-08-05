1/
Janet L. Montag
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet L. Montag

North Haledon - Janet L. Montag (nee Albert), 83, of North Haledon, passed away at home on August 5, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ on April 8, 1937 to the late John and Lorraine Albert. Before retiring, Janet worked for many years as an administrative assistant and clerk at the NJ Superior Court in Paterson, NJ. Janet was the beloved wife of Robert Montag, the adored mother of Caryn Montag and Kristi Aguiar and the treasured grandmother of Nicholas Pino and Ariella Aguiar. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7th at 2:30pm at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Rd., Totowa, NJ. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Santangelo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved