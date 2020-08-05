Janet L. Montag
North Haledon - Janet L. Montag (nee Albert), 83, of North Haledon, passed away at home on August 5, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ on April 8, 1937 to the late John and Lorraine Albert. Before retiring, Janet worked for many years as an administrative assistant and clerk at the NJ Superior Court in Paterson, NJ. Janet was the beloved wife of Robert Montag, the adored mother of Caryn Montag and Kristi Aguiar and the treasured grandmother of Nicholas Pino and Ariella Aguiar. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7th at 2:30pm at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Rd., Totowa, NJ. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com