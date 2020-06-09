Janet Lee Lynds



Woodridge - After a long and difficult illness fighting the effects of a brain tumor and its treatments, Janet Lee Lynds left this life on May 13, 2020. She was, by all accounts, a courageous, remarkable and accomplished woman.



Janet was born in Spokane, WA in 1939 and as a child moved with her mother Vivian Irene Mezer to Jersey City, NJ where she attended school and worked as a legal assistant. She married Clyde Lynds in 1958 while he was in the army. They spent the next two years traveling Europe whenever he had leave and came back to Jersey City where they had their first child, Jennifer Lee in 1963.



In 1965 they moved to Wood-Ridge, NJ where they had their second child, Kelly Jean in 1966. Janet became the Wood-Ridge Borough Clerk and Administrator occupying that position from 1976 until 1995. During those years she supplemented her education through a series of studies at Rutgers University and eventually taught the subject to others at Rutgers. Many of her students acknowledged that she changed their lives through her warmth, knowledge and teaching ability.



While teaching, parenting and running the business of the borough, she also was the longest serving editor of the Municipal Clerk's Association of NJ newsletter, The Quill, from 1983-1993. Janet was honored as Clerk of the Year in 1986. She became chairwoman of a group from local towns that formed their own insurance corporation, and was the liaison for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. She attended conferences at major cities in the United States, Europe and Africa.



Her sense of humor, no nonsense approach to life's problems including her illness, and an innate caring for others left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who had the good fortune to know her.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store