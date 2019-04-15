|
Janet Lee (nee Clayton) Roselli
Wanaque - Janet Lee (nee Clayton) age 79, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, Janet resided in Ringwood before moving to Wanaque 14 years ago. She was a devoted homemaker and a parishioner of St. Catherine of Bologna RC Church, Ringwood. Janet is the beloved wife of Arthur Roselli; loving mother of Rusty Roselli of Wayne and Geri Lyn Saraceni of Ringwood; dearest grandmother of Louis Arthur Saraceni and Allison Saraceni. Funeral service, Thursday 11:00 am at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 PM - 8 PM