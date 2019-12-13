|
|
Janet Louise Wickham
Panama City Beach - Janet Louise Wickham, age 80, of Panama City Beach, Florida passed away unexpectedly in her home on December 10, 2019. Janet was born on December 14, 1938 to John and Margaret (Dotti) Peetoom of Jersey City, NJ. She married the love of her life, Ralph Wickham in May of 1962 in Union City, NJ and in 1969 they were blessed by the birth of their dearly loved daughter, Jennifer. After being long time residents of Glen Rock, NJ, the family relocated in 2004 to Panama City Beach, Florida.
Janet possessed a singular wit and engaging sense of humor that endeared her to many and brought joy and laughter to the lives of all who knew and loved her. Janet's keen intelligence, luminous smile and infectious laugh ensured success through more than 35 years as a service representative for Verizon.
Janet was predeceased by her parents and her brother Jan Peetoom. She leaves behind brokenhearted family and treasured friends. Surviving her is Janet's beloved and devoted husband Ralph Wickham, cherished daughter Jennifer and husband Gene Ursprung, and adored granddaughter Casey Ursprung along with granddogs Juliet and Samson of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Family and Friend's are invited to join us in celebration of Janet's life on Monday December 16th at 3pm and closing with a service at 4pm at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, Florida."