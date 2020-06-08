Janet Lynn Rottini Talamini
Janet Lynn

Rottini Talamini

Wood-Ridge - Janet Lynn Rottini Talamini, 67, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Janet received her Bachelor's Degree from Felician College. Before retiring, she was a real estate broker and previously, she was a homemaker when her children were young.

Janet is predeceased by her parents Philip and Libby Rottini. She is survived by her children; Lynn Lerner and her husband Jeffrey, Jill Talamini, KrisAnn Montecalvo and Robert Talamini, Jr. Her sisters and brothers; Barbara Rottini, Lauren Metcalfe and her late husband Terrence, Albert Rottini and his wife Cindy and Buddy Rottini and his late wife Donna. Her grandchildren; Sophia, Robert, Matthew, J.J., Gianna and Lyla. Janet is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington on Thursday, June 11th will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
