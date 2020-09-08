1/
Janet M. Rotonde
Janet M. Rotonde

Haworth - Janet M. Rotonde, of Haworth on August 30, 2020. Beloved Sister of Linda Rotonde Unkel and brother-in-law Gary Unkel, Anthony Rotonde, Donald Rotonde, Joseph Rotonde and sister-in-law Rosemarie Rotonde, Diane Rotonde Cookson and brother-in-law Elliott Cookson, and Richard Rotonde. Adored Aunt of Gary Unkel, Tony Unkel, Bobby Unkel, Kristy Rotonde, Joanna Rotonde, Michael Rotonde, Joseph Rotonde, Ava Rotonde, Brandon Cookson, Devon Cookson, Jake Cookson, Richard Rotonde, and Reese Rotonde. She is pre deceased by her adoring parents Anthony J. Rotonde and Jeanette Rotonde and her loving nephew AJ Rotonde. Funeral Mass, Friday September 11, 2020, 10 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 102 Park Street, Haworth, NJ. All are welcome. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
