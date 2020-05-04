Janet Mahon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Mahon, 84, formerly of Clifton passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020 in Toms River. She was born in Passaic to the late John and Mary Gibson. Before retiring, Janet was a teacher at School 15 in Clifton and had a teaching career for 34 years. She was the beloved wife to Leo Mahon and cherished Mom to Cyndi DiNome and her husband Steve. She was the treasured grandmother to Elyse and Zak and his wife Alison. Janet was predeceased by her brother Jack Gibson. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Janet will be laid to rest privately. More at deliafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
7323631987
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved