Janet Mahon, 84, formerly of Clifton passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020 in Toms River. She was born in Passaic to the late John and Mary Gibson. Before retiring, Janet was a teacher at School 15 in Clifton and had a teaching career for 34 years. She was the beloved wife to Leo Mahon and cherished Mom to Cyndi DiNome and her husband Steve. She was the treasured grandmother to Elyse and Zak and his wife Alison. Janet was predeceased by her brother Jack Gibson. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Janet will be laid to rest privately. More at deliafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.