|
|
Janet M.(nee Weltner), Connor
Lyndhurst - Connor, Janet M.(nee Weltner), 89, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Connor. Loving mother of Richard Connor & his wife Linda, Thomas Connor & his wife Kathryn, and Michael & his wife Bernadette. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Adored great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Rita Ryder and Barbara Hudson. Janet was a member of the Mt. Carmel Seniors and a member of AARP chapter 4866. Funeral Tuesday at 10AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Service 11AM at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com