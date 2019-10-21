|
Midland Park - Janet Norris Williams, 94, passed away on September 26, 2019 in her home. Born on May 16, 1925, to Emma Morgan and Benjamin Clark Norris, in New Milford, Pennsylvania, Janet was the only sister to two older brothers and two younger brothers. She graduated from the New Milford Consolidated School in 1943. (In 2018, Janet was the only member of her graduating class to attend the school reunion -- her 75th.) She received a degree in secondary education from Westchester State Teachers College in 1947, and taught for several years in the Johnson City schools near Binghamton, New York. On June 10, 1950, Janet married William E. Williams, Jr. in the First Baptist Church, New Milford, PA. They settled in Port Dickinson, New York, and welcomed two sons while living there. The family moved to Midland Park, NJ in 1957. She taught at the Midland Park High School for many years, assisted her husband Bill with his business, prepared food for a childcare center in Ridgewood over the course of several years, and made a decades-long career (avocation) providing childcare to area families. At last report, she had tallied 156 children that she cared for over the years. A long-time member of West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, Janet enjoyed many roles in the congregation. She served several terms as a Deacon, served on the committee to establish a memorial garden, assisted with repurposing sanctuary flowers each week for delivery to members who were unable to attend services, as well as being a volunteer in many other adjunct roles for the church. Janet will be especially remembered for her love of family, especially children, her endless note and letter writing, her cookies, and her more recent passion for baseball (in particular, the Yankees.) Janet was predeceased by her husband, Bill, her brothers Charles, Paul, and David, and her son, Will. She is survived by her brother, Ralph, sisters-in law Sallie and Winifred, son Wayne (Carol), and grandchildren, Shanna, Derek, Rowan, and Evan, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces/nephews, and great-grand-nieces/nephews. The family wishes to thank the many friends, neighbors, and home care helpers for their visits and assistance to Janet recently, and during many prior years. A Memorial Service for Janet will be held at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, NJ on Saturday, October 26, at 2:00 pm, in the sanctuary. Interment will be in New Milford, Pennsylvania, at a later date. Although Janet loved flowers, she was devoted to her church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember her with a gift are encouraged to consider contributions to either the Worship and Music Fund, or the Memorial Fund, at the West Side Presbyterian Church, Varian Fry Way, 6 South Monroe St., Ridgewood, NJ 07450 www.westside.org