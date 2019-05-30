Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Pasternack Friedman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Pasternack Friedman Obituary
Janet Pasternack Friedman

Woodland Park - With sadness, Janet Pasternack Friedman passed away on 5/22/2019 at her home in Woodland Park, NJ at the age of 85. Janet had an undergrad degree, as well as a Master degree in education specializing in Reading. She was a teacher for 30 years in Passaic, NJ. She was also a member of Upper Montclair Country Club for 17 years . She left behind her 2 daughters, Beth Muenster and Leslie Hack and 3 granddaughters, Sydney, Hayley and Emily and her sister Gladys Pinck.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now