Janet Pasternack Friedman
Woodland Park - With sadness, Janet Pasternack Friedman passed away on 5/22/2019 at her home in Woodland Park, NJ at the age of 85. Janet had an undergrad degree, as well as a Master degree in education specializing in Reading. She was a teacher for 30 years in Passaic, NJ. She was also a member of Upper Montclair Country Club for 17 years . She left behind her 2 daughters, Beth Muenster and Leslie Hack and 3 granddaughters, Sydney, Hayley and Emily and her sister Gladys Pinck.