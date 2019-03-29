|
|
Janet Portadino
Ramsey - Janet Portadino died peacefully on March 27 at the age of 95. She was born and raised in Ramsey, NJ, a lifelong member of St. Paul RC Church. Schooled as a Pharmaceutical Technician, she worked many years in that field, eventually switching careers to become Head of Purchasing at Corporate BMW in New Jersey. During her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Valley Hospital, participating in the Meals on Wheels program and St. Paul Church. She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.