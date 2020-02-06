|
|
Janet R. O'Leary
Ridgefield Park - Janet R. O'Leary (nee Van Gelder) of Ridgefield Park passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Janet was loved by everyone that knew her. Nurturing and good-humored, she had an unforgettable laugh and loved dancing, baking, and her yorkie, "Peanut." She was "Nanny" not only to her grandchildren, but also to friends and neighbors who became her family. Beloved wife of the late Edward O'Leary who passed away in 2017. Loving mother of Coleen Capaz. Cherished grandmother of Amelia Capaz and Amanda Capaz. Dearest sister of Barbara Hall. Visitation will be held at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, February 8th from 2 to 6PM with a prayer service at 5:30PM. Cremation is private. Vorheesingwersen.com