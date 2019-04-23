Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
300 Oradell Ave.
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Napurano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Rose Napurano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Rose Napurano Obituary
Janet Rose Napurano

Oradell - Napurano, Janet R., 71, a longtime resident of Oradell (37 years) passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Allendale Home for Senior Living, following a long illness. Janet was predeceased by her parents Leo and Caroline Napurano of Nutley, NJ. She is survived by her step-daughter, Barbara Voute; her sister, Louise Bezer; brother Fred Napurano and his wife Elfrieda; nieces and nephews: Stephen Bezer, Brian Bezer and Susan Clark, Fred Napurano, Rita De Simone, James Napurano, and Lisa Napurano.

A native of Jersey City, Janet attended Sacred Heart School, St. Aloysius Academy and St. Peter's College. Janet was a member of the first class of coeds in St. Peter's University and was active in campus life serving as secretary of the class of 1970.

Following graduation, she taught history and social studies at St. Aloysius Academy and later served as an administrator of the Victor R. Yanitelli sports facility at St. Peter's University.

Janet was a Purchasing Director at Sterns retail stores for ten years.

Janet and her late husband, Al Voute, Jr., owned and ran the Realty Express Countywide Real Estate brokerage in Paramus and later, in Oradell.

A visitation will take place at the Volk-Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ on Thursday, April 25 from 4-8PM. Funeral service from the funeral home on Friday at 9am, then to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 300 Oradell Ave., Oradell, NJ for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington, NJ. For more information and to view Janet's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now