|
|
Janet Rose Napurano
Oradell - Napurano, Janet R., 71, a longtime resident of Oradell (37 years) passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Allendale Home for Senior Living, following a long illness. Janet was predeceased by her parents Leo and Caroline Napurano of Nutley, NJ. She is survived by her step-daughter, Barbara Voute; her sister, Louise Bezer; brother Fred Napurano and his wife Elfrieda; nieces and nephews: Stephen Bezer, Brian Bezer and Susan Clark, Fred Napurano, Rita De Simone, James Napurano, and Lisa Napurano.
A native of Jersey City, Janet attended Sacred Heart School, St. Aloysius Academy and St. Peter's College. Janet was a member of the first class of coeds in St. Peter's University and was active in campus life serving as secretary of the class of 1970.
Following graduation, she taught history and social studies at St. Aloysius Academy and later served as an administrator of the Victor R. Yanitelli sports facility at St. Peter's University.
Janet was a Purchasing Director at Sterns retail stores for ten years.
Janet and her late husband, Al Voute, Jr., owned and ran the Realty Express Countywide Real Estate brokerage in Paramus and later, in Oradell.
A visitation will take place at the Volk-Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ on Thursday, April 25 from 4-8PM. Funeral service from the funeral home on Friday at 9am, then to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 300 Oradell Ave., Oradell, NJ for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington, NJ. For more information and to view Janet's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com