|
|
Janet Ruth Marchione
Clifton - Janet Ruth (nee Taylor) Marchione passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 85 surrounded by her loving family. Janet is survived by her daughter, Carol Soptei and son-in-law, Gregory and her son, John (Jack) Marchione and daughter-in-law, Diane. Janet was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: Brian Soptei and his wife, Brittany, Christopher Soptei, and Jillian, Madison and Jake Marchione; her sister, Nancy Egan and her sister-in-law, Sandie Taylor. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, of 62 years, Bart Marchione; her son, Daniel Marchione; her parents, Raymond L. and Lillian Taylor; her brother, Raymond Taylor; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Egan.
Janet was born on September 23, 1934 in Nutley, NJ. She graduated from Clifton High School and The Berkeley School, formerly in East Orange, NJ. Janet was a secretary at St. Philip's School from 1972-1980. She was then employed as a producer by Associated Insurance Brokers in Clifton for 16 years from 1981-1997 and by the Hallmark Corp. for eight years prior to retirement. Janet belonged to the Clifton Senior Center as a Stretch Exerciser.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue. The funeral service will be held Thursday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by the interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.