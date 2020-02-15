|
Janet Sue Bischak
Nutley - Beloved Wife, Sister and Aunt.
We regret to acknowledge the passing at home of Janet Sue (nee Skinner) Bischak of Nutley, NJ and Crystal Lake (Clifford Twp., PA), on Friday February 14, 2020 after a four year struggle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Visitation will be at the Biondi Funeral Home of Nutley, 540 Franklin Avenue on Monday, February 17 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. There will be a funeral service celebrated at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service The interment will be at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. For complete obituary information, directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.biondifuneralhome.com or call 973-661-2800.
Janet was born in Lyndhurst to Margaret Marie and Kenneth Bell Skinner on February 2nd, 1949. She grew up in Carlstadt and graduated from East Rutherford High School in 1966. She graduated from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania in 1970 and completed a Masters Degree in Botany at Ohio State University in 1972. She later completed a second Masters Degree at William Paterson University in School Administration.
While working as a secretarial fill-in in the summer of 1970 at Garden State Paper Company in Garfield she met Mike Bischak at the Xerox Machine. They were engaged the following year and married in October 1972.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Elizabethtown College, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, Pa. 17022.