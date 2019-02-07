|
Janet Susan Bazzini
Dumont - Janet Susan Bazzini (nee Wynkoop) of Dumont, NJ; formerly of Brooklyn, Astoria and Catskill, NY; passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2019 at the age of 80.
Janet was pre-deceased by her mother, Mary Gallagher Wynkoop Perich, her father Thomas Goodwin Wynkoop and her stepfather Luigi. She is survived by Leonard Bazzini, her loving husband of 61 years, her brother Louis Perich and his wife Mary Ellen, and her two sons Paul and Phillip Bazzini and their wives Leslie and Teresa. Janet was a loving grandmother to Andrew, Daniel, Sarah, Nicholas, Lorenzo and Giulia Bazzini and a caring aunt to Kathleen, Lauren and Stephen Perich.
Janet was a homemaker, Real Estate Agent with Dick O'Connor Realty, and later a Hospital Administrator at Holy Name Hospital. After retirement, Janet worked as a Librarian at the Cresskill Public Library, where she was able to share her love of books. Janet enjoyed a good game of Canasta with her friends, had a deep thirst for knowledge, was a cooking show enthusiast and avid traveler. She was an active member of the Tenafly Senior Center. Other favorite pastimes included dining out, a daily summer swim at the Dumont Swim Cub and watching Jeopardy - her favorite nightly ritual. Summer vacations spent at Sunny Hill Farm held some of her fondest memories. Janet had a true heart and passion for all animals, especially her beloved cat, Sweet Pea and dog, Laurel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation Sunday, February 10th, 2-5 PM at Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Janet's wishes, the family requests donations in Janet's memory to either The Humane Society of NY, 306 E. 59th Street, NY, NY 10022; www.humanesocietyny.org or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab UT 84741; www.bestfriends.org.