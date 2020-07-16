1/
Janet Tashjian
Janet Tashjian

Waldwick - Janet Tashjian, longtime resident of Waldwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 14, 2020. Janet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was always happiest when surrounded by her family.

Janet was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Tashjian, her grandson Mark John Powers, and her sister Anna Der Marderosian. She is survived by her devoted children, Linda Powers (Mark), John Tashjian (Patricia), and Lori Kress (William). Cherished grandmother of James Powers, Michael Powers, Jennifer Tomic, Tara Maka, John Jay Tashjian, Chelsea Kress, and William Kress. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Mark, Anthony, Genevieve, Ella, Charlotte, Christian. Dear aunt to her nieces. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

All service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
