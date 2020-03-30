|
Janet Weinberg
Janet Weinberg, age 82, died on March 28, 2020. A proud Taurus, she was born on May 4, 1937 in Paterson, NJ to Edwin and Edna Horwich. She was a 1954 graduate of Fair Lawn High School; Go Cutters!
Janet attended Brown University for two years and then transferred to NYU where she earned her Bachelor's degree in 1958. She was a life-long educator, first working as a public school teacher and then starting her own SAT tutoring business, in which capacity she helped hundreds of students reach their college goals over the past 40 years.
Janet was a fiercely loyal friend and loved teaching her students who "made her laugh and kept her young." She was a valued listener, a confidante and refreshingly honest.
She loved being around people who enjoyed irony, understood her sense of humor and were not prone to sentimentality.
Janet is survived by her daughters Lisa and Emily and sons-in-law, Derek and Jason.
She was a wonderful Bubbe to grandson, Jordan (17) and granddaughter Zoe (13).
And as Janet would say, "That's my story."