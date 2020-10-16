1/1
Janice L. Doot
Janice L. Doot

Fair Lawn - On October 14, 2020, Janice Lynn Doot (nee Kesse), 67, of Fair Lawn passed away peacefully surrounded by family following years battling cancer and most recently Covid-19. Jan worked for 23 years as a crossing guard in Glen Rock, NJ. She enjoyed vacationing upstate in the Catskills and down the shore in Wildwood, drawing, playing games and crossword puzzles, and watching old television shows, and the New York Mets. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Frederick Doot Sr., her son Frederick F. Doot II, daughter Laura D. Fish (husband Dan), step-daughter, Darlene Balga (husband Joe), grandchildren, Lucille Lynn, Aaron Michael, and Katheryn Elina, many nieces and nephews, her sister Carolyn Prelich (husband Jack). She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Helen Kesse. Visiting hours will be Friday, October 23rd from 5:00 - 8:00 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave. in Wyckoff N.J.The funeral service for Jan will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home and the interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in Jan's memory.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
