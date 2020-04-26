|
Janice Miriam Rudbart
1923 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Janice M. Rudbart announces her passing on April 25th, 2020 at the age of 96 from complications of the novel coronavirus.
Janice was born in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Alfred and Bertha (Miller) Levinson. She graduated from Weequahic High School in Newark, N.J. and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University. She was an English teacher and an accomplished artist. Among the many activities she enjoyed were bridge, reading and travel. Much of her time was spent devoted to many charitable organizations, including The National Council of Jewish Women, the Jewish Foundation of Palm Beach County, and The League of Women Voters. She resided in Clifton, NJ for 28 years, then in Cedar Grove and she finally resided full time in Palm Beach, FL. For the past 11 years she suffered from Alzheimer's disease.
She was married for 43 years to Milton Rudbart, who predeceased her in 1999. Janice is survived by her daughter, Alecia Blake, her son, Curtis Rudbart, her two grandsons, Micah Shubart and Daniel Blake, and two great-granddaughters. Janice's younger brother, Melvin Levinson, passed away earlier this month. Donations in her memory can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Private Graveside Services will be conducted Tuesday at Menorah Cemetery Clifton,NJ. Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ.