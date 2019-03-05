|
Janice "Shay" Mitchell
Mahwah - Janice "Shay" Mitchell, 67, on March 1, 2019 of Mahwah. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Keri Donofrio and husband Matt and Kate Drummond and husband Jim. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Brooke and Lincoln. Dear sister of John Boes, Marianne Hilsdorf, Billy Boes and the late Ricky Boes. Daughter of the late William and Natalie Boes. Shay was well known as a mother and wife that could do it all and she fittingly loved the NY Mets. She enjoyed life to the fullest through travel to exotic and bucolic places especially Vermont. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janice to Valley Hospice, valleyhospitalfoundation.org/Donate or The National MS Society, nationalmssociety.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.