Janiece R. Morse



Pequannock - Janiece R. Morse, 88, of Marlton and longtime resident of Pequannock, NJ passed away August 26, 2020, with her family by her side.



Janiece worked at the local Foodtown for 30 years alongside her sister Lillian. She graduated from Butler High School and was a majorette and went by the nickname "Cookie." She enjoyed bowling with her friends. She was a devoted mom to her two children Bucky and Cindy. They were the pride of her life.



Born in Paterson, NJ Janiece was the oldest of four children. She was predeceased by her parents John and Lillian Cook, two brothers John and Robert Cook, and sister Lillian Decker.



Janiece loved surrounding herself with family. She looked forward to two weeks at the Jersey shore every summer renting a little bungalow in Seaside Park, NJ. She kept this tradition going for 20 years. She also never missed Saturday nights with her family at her parent's house playing cards, having tea and cake and watching the classic good old tv shows.



Janiece was fortunate enough to have quality time with her five grandchildren, Christine Erhardt, Jason Morse, Jennilee Morse, Aaron Stasiak and Lauren Stasiak; and her eleven great grandchildren.



During the last 14 years she resided at Care One in Malton, NJ to be close to her daughter. She was known to be the life of the party by the recreation department during the early years. She endured many ups and downs but had the strength and courage to keep on living and never once complained. I am sure, if she could, she would express her thanks to all who cared for her during that time.



Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 pm Tuesday, September 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.









