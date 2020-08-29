1/
Janiece R. Morse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janiece's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janiece R. Morse

Pequannock - Janiece R. Morse, 88, of Marlton and longtime resident of Pequannock, NJ passed away August 26, 2020, with her family by her side.

Janiece worked at the local Foodtown for 30 years alongside her sister Lillian. She graduated from Butler High School and was a majorette and went by the nickname "Cookie." She enjoyed bowling with her friends. She was a devoted mom to her two children Bucky and Cindy. They were the pride of her life.

Born in Paterson, NJ Janiece was the oldest of four children. She was predeceased by her parents John and Lillian Cook, two brothers John and Robert Cook, and sister Lillian Decker.

Janiece loved surrounding herself with family. She looked forward to two weeks at the Jersey shore every summer renting a little bungalow in Seaside Park, NJ. She kept this tradition going for 20 years. She also never missed Saturday nights with her family at her parent's house playing cards, having tea and cake and watching the classic good old tv shows.

Janiece was fortunate enough to have quality time with her five grandchildren, Christine Erhardt, Jason Morse, Jennilee Morse, Aaron Stasiak and Lauren Stasiak; and her eleven great grandchildren.

During the last 14 years she resided at Care One in Malton, NJ to be close to her daughter. She was known to be the life of the party by the recreation department during the early years. She endured many ups and downs but had the strength and courage to keep on living and never once complained. I am sure, if she could, she would express her thanks to all who cared for her during that time.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 pm Tuesday, September 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Trends from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved