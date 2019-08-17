|
|
Janina Majdosz
Wallington - Janina (Bednarczyk) Majdosz, 73, of Wallington, passed away on August 15, 2019. Born in Maniowy, Poland, Janina came to the US in 1968 and lived in Clifton before settling in Wallington. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Janina worked as a seamstress for Ralph Lauren and Gramercy Mills, Passaic. Janina will be remembered by her loved ones for her kindness, patience, and devotion to her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Beloved wife of Eugene Majdosz for 50 years. Devoted mother of Danuta Sessanta and her husband Matthew of Bound Brook, and Edward Majdosz and his wife Nichole of Park Ridge. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Gabriella, Sydney, and Noah. Dear sister of Helen Koryzma and her husband John of North Arlington, and Stasia Poniatowski and her husband Nick of Clifton. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Tuesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visiting Monday 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com