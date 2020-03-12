Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Harrington Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janina Porman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janina Porman


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janina Porman Obituary
Janina Porman

Harrington Park - Janina (Schastnijs) Porman, 96, of Harrington Park passed away on February 25, 2020. Janina was predeceased by her two children Raymond (2008) and Larisa Porman McCloskey (2010). She is survived by Grandchildren Kirsten Porman, Allison Porman Swain (John), Tyler McCloskey, and Hailey McCloskey. Mother-in-law to Marcy Silvestri and Kenneth McCloskey.

Janina immigrated to the United States from Latvia (Baltic States) as a teenager. After making ends meet through various jobs she married and settled in Harrington Park to raise their family. Janina took great pride in her children and enjoyed entertaining a multitude of guests at their home on Rugen Drive. After moving to Westwood for a period of time, Janina was very happy to return to Harrington Park when she became an original resident of Brookside Village. Janina was delighted to make new friends throughout her 25 plus years at Brookside. Her return to Harrington Park also meant renewing her relationship with Our Lady of Victories Parish. A very spiritual person her entire life, Janina attended Mass sacredly. Later, when unable to physically attend, Janina would watch Mass on television as much as possible. Other interests included viewing old movies, reading books, and listening to classical music.

Visiting hours are Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Vicxtories RC Church, Harrington Park with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -