Janina Porman
Harrington Park - Janina (Schastnijs) Porman, 96, of Harrington Park passed away on February 25, 2020. Janina was predeceased by her two children Raymond (2008) and Larisa Porman McCloskey (2010). She is survived by Grandchildren Kirsten Porman, Allison Porman Swain (John), Tyler McCloskey, and Hailey McCloskey. Mother-in-law to Marcy Silvestri and Kenneth McCloskey.
Janina immigrated to the United States from Latvia (Baltic States) as a teenager. After making ends meet through various jobs she married and settled in Harrington Park to raise their family. Janina took great pride in her children and enjoyed entertaining a multitude of guests at their home on Rugen Drive. After moving to Westwood for a period of time, Janina was very happy to return to Harrington Park when she became an original resident of Brookside Village. Janina was delighted to make new friends throughout her 25 plus years at Brookside. Her return to Harrington Park also meant renewing her relationship with Our Lady of Victories Parish. A very spiritual person her entire life, Janina attended Mass sacredly. Later, when unable to physically attend, Janina would watch Mass on television as much as possible. Other interests included viewing old movies, reading books, and listening to classical music.
Visiting hours are Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Vicxtories RC Church, Harrington Park with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY.