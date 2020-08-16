Janina Zagaja
Garfield - ZAGAJA, Janina (nee Partyka), 79, of Garfield, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Kamien, Poland, September 8, 1940, she came to the United States in 1974, lived in Clifton prior to moving to Garfield in 1978. Prior to her retirement in 2015, Janina was a Packer and worked in the Quality Control Department for 20 years at Nabisco Mondelez International in Fair Lawn. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield. Janina loved gardening and cooking for her family. Janina was the beloved wife of the late Stanislaw Zagaja, devoted mother of Chris Zagaja, of Garfield, and dear sister of Jozef Partyka and Zofia Kopacz, and the late Wladyslaw Partyka, Stanislawa Lack, and Maria Dys. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Wednesday, 10:30 AM, from the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield, and 11:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Tuesday 5-9 PM. Visit kamienskifuneralhome.com