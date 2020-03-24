|
|
Janine Gerarde Klewin
Paramus - Janine Gerarde Klewin (nee Nichetta), 66, of Paramus, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her home after a courageous 5 year battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Staten Island, NY, Janine was the cherished daughter of James Nichetta, 101 and the late Josephine Nichetta.
She attended Notre Dame Academy High School and received her undergraduate degree in music/fine arts from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ, where she met her beloved husband of 41 years, Gregory L. Klewin.
Janine worked as a buyer for Macy's and Zales in Manhattan before giving birth to daughters Erin and Cara Klewin. She lived most of her life in Paramus, and was an active member of the PTA and substitute teacher in the Paramus school district. Janine had a lifelong passion for music, and was an avid concertgoer and piano teacher to students across Bergen County for nearly two decades. She enjoyed summers at Point Pleasant Beach, her "happy place" for over 30 years, and was actively involved in the Harborhead Condominium Association and community. To know Janine was to love her, and her compassion, sincerity, optimism, and kindness were unparalleled. She had a true zest for life and loved spending time with her family, sunny beach days, Foreigner concerts, and a great cup of coffee. May she rest in peace forever in our hearts.
Funeral Services will be private, but a memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held this summer to honor her. "The most wasted of all days is one without laughter." - e.e. cummings.
All arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652. To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com