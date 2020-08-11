Jannie Smith



Teaneck - Jannie Smith, 69, formerly of Newark, NJ, transitioned August 3, 2020. She served in the public school system as a Teacher and Substance Abuse Coordinator in her hometown of Newark, NJ for 37 fruitful years.



Jannie leaves to cherish her memories of her two sons, Jonah and Sheldon (Stacey), a granddaughter, Sarai, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing August 13th from 10-12 pm at Nesbitt Funeral Home 175 W. Englewood Ave., Englewood, NJ 07631.









