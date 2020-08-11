1/1
Jannie Smith
Jannie Smith

Teaneck - Jannie Smith, 69, formerly of Newark, NJ, transitioned August 3, 2020. She served in the public school system as a Teacher and Substance Abuse Coordinator in her hometown of Newark, NJ for 37 fruitful years.

Jannie leaves to cherish her memories of her two sons, Jonah and Sheldon (Stacey), a granddaughter, Sarai, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing August 13th from 10-12 pm at Nesbitt Funeral Home 175 W. Englewood Ave., Englewood, NJ 07631.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nesbitt Funeral Home
Nesbitt Funeral Home
175 W. Englewood Ave.
Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 567-6600
