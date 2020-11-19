Jared Konesky
Wayne - Jared Konesky, 82, of Wayne, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. Born in Paterson, NJ, he lived in the Wayne area for the past 40 years. Mr. Konesky worked in sales for most of his professional career, but prided himself as a true family man as his number one job.
Surviving is his wife, Joan; his son and daughter-in-law, Ian and Melissa Konesky; his daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Andrew Citron; his daughter and son-in-law, Dara and Robert Herskovits; and his six grandchildren, Ross, Rachel, Morgan, Julia, Adam and Jack.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
