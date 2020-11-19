1/
Jared Konesky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jared's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jared Konesky

Wayne - Jared Konesky, 82, of Wayne, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. Born in Paterson, NJ, he lived in the Wayne area for the past 40 years. Mr. Konesky worked in sales for most of his professional career, but prided himself as a true family man as his number one job.

Surviving is his wife, Joan; his son and daughter-in-law, Ian and Melissa Konesky; his daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Andrew Citron; his daughter and son-in-law, Dara and Robert Herskovits; and his six grandchildren, Ross, Rachel, Morgan, Julia, Adam and Jack.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved