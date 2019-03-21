Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
Jared Thomas Bowen Obituary
Jared Thomas Bowen

- - Jared Thomas Bowen, born April 18, 2002, beloved son of Jed and Laura, brother to Ben and Will, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Cherished grandson of Peter and Kathie Bowen, Kevin and Carolyn Ryan.Deeply mourned by his Aunts and Uncles: Michael Bowen, Christopher & Nicole Bowen, Julie & James Donnellan, Ellen & Christopher Ryan, Tina Bowen, Kellie & Doug Dietz, Susan & Mike Nasif and John Ryan. His 17 Cousins: Ryan, Eric, Sarah, Nathan, Danny, Noah, Kiera, Erin, Cam, Eve, Chase, Devon, Liam, Declan and Quinn.And his surrogate older sister, Vanessa, of Germany.He loved playing soccer with friends, laughing with them as well as drawing and wearing cozy sweatshirts. His brother, Ben, said his favorite flavor of ice cream was vanilla.

Visitation 7-9 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ with Funeral Mass Friday at 10 AM. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Jared to the Wildlife Conservation Society to honor his love of animals, especially his beloved dog Bailey.Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com
