SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jason J. Menniti Obituary
Jason J. Menniti

Pompton Lakes - Jason J. Menniti, 46, of Pompton Lakes, died on July 2, 2019. Born in Paterson he was raised in Lodi finally settling in Pompton Lakes. Jason was co/owner and operator of John's Service a family business in Lodi. He loved photography and Jamming with his brothers and friends. Beloved husband of Danielle (nee Giomando). Devoted son of John Menniti and the late Marcy (nee Przybylka). Cherished brother of Kevin and Jeff Menniti. Loving nephew of Toni Astor and husband Andy, Carol Ferrara and husband Glen and Barbara Taylor and husband Joe. Dear son in law of Alex and Donna Kadenas. Caring owner of Willie and Chloe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
