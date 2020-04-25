|
|
Jason Paul Amodio
Maywood - Amodio, Jason Paul, 41, recently of Maywood, previously of Hackensack, on April 23rd. As a child Jason was inquisitive, creative and artistic, with a unique way of seeing the world. He loved to learn new things, and proudly graduated from Ridgewood High School. As an adult, he never lost his sense of wonder and curiosity about the world and its people. Jason's unexpected passing leaves a hole in his adoring mother, Kathleen Redstone Amodio's heart. She wholly dedicated herself to caring for Jason. Along with the unfailing love and support of his step-father Al Frerot, she embraced Jason's individuality and encouraged his independence. Jason was a music lover, who enjoyed talking about classic bands, and took great pride in his vintage vinyl record collection. He was also a lover of art and a tattoo aficionado. But more than music and art, he loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with them whenever he could, and always stayed connected by phone and text, often checking in just to say 'hi' and to make sure everyone was well. Jason is survived by his father Vincent Paul, his brother Jesse, and his best friend Tim Devino. He will be dearly missed by his friends, a host of loving aunts and uncles, and dozens of cousins, whom he truly adored. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you be kind to one another, hug your loved ones tightly, and call and text them often, even when you have nothing much to say. Donations in Jason's name can be made to https://www.autism-society.org/get-involved/donate/. Or to
https://tourette.org/get-involved/give-donate/ Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com