Jay Robert Gemski
Alexandria - Jay Robert Gemski, age 52, of Alexandria, VA passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019. Jay was born on August 18, 1967 in Passaic, NJ. He grew up in Ringoes, NJ and graduated from Princeton Day School in 1985. In 1989 Jay graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Film and Cinema from Ithaca College. He was employed with Cine in Washington, D.C. after graduation and had been employed at George Washington University Hospital for the last 21 years. Jay was very involved with many film organizations. He enjoyed traveling the country making presentations at conferences. He also collected various film and movie memorabilia, as well as old theater equipment. Jay had a talent for being able to take anything mechanical apart and put it back together. Jay was a parishioner of St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA. Jay is predeceased by his father, Robert Gemski. He is survived by his mother, Arlene Gemski (née Brostowski) of Ringoes, NJ, his aunt Barbara Kacsanik (Joseph) of Rutherford, NJ, uncle Allen Brostowski (Nancy) of Mullica Hill, NJ, cousins Chris Kacsanik, Matthew Brostowski, Linda Leach (Brandon), Brian and Megan Kacsanik and dear family members Andrew and Patricia Fostek. Jay is also survived by many dear friends from all over the country. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Sunday from 3-5 PM and Monday at 9 AM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street Garfield. The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield at 10 AM and the interment at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack will follow. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.