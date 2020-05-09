Jayne Beatrice Lomuscio
Jayne Beatrice Lomuscio

Cliffside Park - Jayne Beatrice Lomuscio, 83, of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lomuscio. Loving mother of Ronald Lomuscio, his wife Barbara, Randy Lomuscio and Russell Lomuscio, his wife Malini Majumdar. Stepmother of Robert Lomuscio. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Melissa, Andrew, Neena, Dominick, Caleb, and Joshua. Also survived by her dear lifelong friend Elaine Haroldson. Arrangements were handled privately by McCorry Brothers Cliffside Park, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
