Jayne Beatrice Lomuscio



Cliffside Park - Jayne Beatrice Lomuscio, 83, of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lomuscio. Loving mother of Ronald Lomuscio, his wife Barbara, Randy Lomuscio and Russell Lomuscio, his wife Malini Majumdar. Stepmother of Robert Lomuscio. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Melissa, Andrew, Neena, Dominick, Caleb, and Joshua. Also survived by her dear lifelong friend Elaine Haroldson. Arrangements were handled privately by McCorry Brothers Cliffside Park, NJ.









